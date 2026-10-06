Possessing visa doesn’t create absolute right for a person to enter India: Delhi High Court

The court observed that statutory framework does not treat the possession of a visa as creating an absolute and unconditional right of admission into India. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court recently held that possession of a visa does not create an absolute and unconditional right to enter India for a foreign national.

Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed a plea filed by a woman who had sought a written explanation as to why she was denied entry into India despite holding a valid business visa.

“The statutory framework, therefore, does not treat the possession of a visa as creating an absolute and unconditional right of admission into India,” the court observed.

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Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the entry of a foreign national into India is not a matter of enforceable right. Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the entry of a foreign national into India is not a matter of enforceable right.

Why did court dismiss plea?

The petitioner arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 25, 2026, along with her husband on the same flight. While her husband, who was travelling on a visa of the same category, was allowed to enter India, she was stopped at immigration and sent back to Turkmenistan the same day.