Possessing visa doesn’t create absolute right for a person to enter India: Delhi High Court

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 12:49 PM IST
The Delhi High Court recently held that possession of a visa does not create an absolute and unconditional right to enter India for a foreign national.
Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed a plea filed by a woman who had sought a written explanation as to why she was denied entry into India despite holding a valid business visa.
“The statutory framework, therefore, does not treat the possession of a visa as creating an absolute and unconditional right of admission into India,” the court observed.
Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the entry of a foreign national into India is not a matter of enforceable right.
Why did court dismiss plea?
The petitioner arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 25, 2026, along with her husband on the same flight. While her husband, who was travelling on a visa of the same category, was allowed to enter India, she was stopped at immigration and sent back to Turkmenistan the same day.
She said that the authorities had neither furnished reasons for refusing her entry nor explained why she was treated differently from her husband, alleging violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
The authorities concerned, however, told the High Court that possession of a valid visa did not create an absolute right to enter India. It said adverse inputs had been received against the woman and the immigration authority had decided to deny her entry in the interest of national security and public order.
The court was informed that she had made 47 visits to India during 2025, mostly for periods of one to three days, and had travelled on both business and medical visas. It was stated that the petitioner questioned by the immigration authorities regarding the purpose of her visit, her activities and her business associations, and that the responses furnished by her were not found satisfactory and, thus the decision to deny her entry was taken.
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The court also examined material placed by the respondents in a sealed cover. It noted discrepancies in the petitioner’s parentage and spouse details and said she had no business card or invitation letter for the visit and could not provide details of the business in her home country. The court further noted that although she had obtained a business visa, she had described herself as a “housewife”, while the mobile number provided by her was also found to be invalid.
The court observed that the entry of a foreign national in India is not a matter of enforceable right against the State but a matter of sovereign discretion. It further stated that the court, in exercise of judicial review, cannot substitute its own assessment for that of the competent authority in a matter concerning admission of a foreign national, particularly where the decision is stated to have been taken by considering confidential inputs relating to national security and public order.
“There is no inherent or legally enforceable right of a foreign national to seek entry into India. It is trite that the extraordinary jurisdiction of this Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India can be invoked only where there is a violation of a right. In the very dearth of any right, no writ can be issued,” the court said.
It therefore dismissed the woman’s plea.