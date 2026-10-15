‘Work together for poor, voiceless animals’: Calcutta High Court quashes dog custody case

The Calcutta High Court has quashed criminal proceedings arising from a dispute between two women over the custody of a rescued street dog, observing that a police report and medical records showed the dog was in good health and there was no reason for the case to continue. The court praised both women for their compassion towards animals and urged them to work together for the welfare of “poor, voiceless animals”.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das allowed the complainant to visit the dog once a month, with prior permission from its current custodian and subject to conditions protecting the animal’s well-being.

“Their (both women) efforts in extending care and protection to the animal, who is unable to express their needs and sufferings in words, reflect a commendable sense of responsibility and compassion towards animals,” the court said on October 9.

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Dispute over who rescued dog

The dispute arose over the custody of a street dog that was around six or seven months old when the disagreement began. The petitioner claimed that she had rescued the dog in a poor condition in November 2024 and arranged for its treatment. She said she had been looking after the dog since then and had sought to have it permanently adopted without any monetary consideration.

The other woman, however, disputed the custody, alleging that the dog had been taken without following the formal adoption process or obtaining her permission. She also claimed that she was the one who had originally rescued the animal.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das found no reason to allow the pending proceedings to continue further. Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das found no reason to allow the pending proceedings to continue further.

The petitioner filed the present application in 2025, seeking to quash the criminal proceedings arising from the complaint lodged by the other woman.

‘Puppy has become full-grown dog’

The high court added that considerable time has elapsed, and the said puppy is now grown into a dog aged about two years. The court also found that when the matter was taken up for consideration, the dog was still in the custody of the present petitioner, and the other woman expressed her desire to see the dog and to ascertain his well-being.

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With the petitioner’s consent, the court permitted the complainant to visit the dog on a specified date and at a specified time in the presence of the officer-in-charge of the concerned police station.

After the visit, the police submitted a report. “In its report, it (officer-in-charge) revealed that the dog is otherwise in good state of health and there is no adverse situation for which a criminal case should be proceeded further,” the court noted. The court also looked into the medical report as well as a current photograph of the said dog.

“This court is of the considered view that both the parties, being compassionate towards animals and having demonstrated their concern for the welfare of those voiceless creatures, deserve appreciation for their dedication and the contribution to society,” it added.

The court found no reason to allow the pending proceedings to continue further and directed the quashing of the entire proceeding.