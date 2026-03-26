Tribal status no ‘license’ for polygamy: Madhya Pradesh High Court denies woman’s succession claim

The Madhya Pradesh High Court asked the petitioner to produce judicial precedents, anthropological records, or community literature supporting the existence of polygamy in the tribe. (Image generated using AI)

Polygamy news: Clarifying the scope of tribal protections under personal law, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that Section 2(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 cannot be used as a blanket defence for polygamy unless such a practice is firmly established within the concerned tribe’s customs and traditions.

Justice Vivek Jain was hearing a civil revision on whether a woman claiming to be a second wife from a Scheduled Tribe could seek succession rights by invoking exemption under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 and dismissed her plea.

The key issue was whether polygamy was a proven custom in her tribe and, in its absence, whether her marriage and claim had any legal validity.