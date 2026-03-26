Tribal status no ‘license’ for polygamy: Madhya Pradesh High Court denies woman’s succession claim

The Madhya Pradesh High Court asked the petitioner to produce judicial precedents, anthropological records, or community literature supporting the existence of polygamy in the tribe. (Image generated using AI)
Justice Vivek Jain was hearing a civil revision on whether a woman claiming to be a second wife from a Scheduled Tribe could seek succession rights by invoking exemption under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 and dismissed her plea.
The key issue was whether polygamy was a proven custom in her tribe and, in its absence, whether her marriage and claim had any legal validity.
“The purpose of Section 2(2) of Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 is to protect the tribal traditions and beliefs. However, it cannot be treated to be a license or tool given to the Tribals to resort to polygamy and to defend polygamy despite there being no tradition in such tribes or there being no practice of polygamy,” the court said on March 16.
Even if a second marriage had taken place, it would amount to polygamy, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
Court’s observation: Custom must be proven, not presumed
In the present case, nothing has been proved or placed on record that any practice is continuing in the Tribe which permits polygamy/bigamy for the Tribe members, and that their societal norms are any different.
When a member of ST community claims to be excluded from provisions of Hindu Marriage Act, then he would have to prove that in his Tribe there are certain tribal traditions, which are being followed and respected and therefore, the Tribe would be governed by its own traditions.
In some tribes polygamy or even polyandry are being practiced.
Concluding that the petitioner failed to establish either a valid marriage or a recognised tribal custom permitting polygamy, the court dismissed the revision petition.
Dispute over succession rights
The case arose from a dispute over succession following the death of a coal mine worker, Bhagat Singh, who died on January 25, 2013.
The petitioner, Munni Bai, claimed that she had married the deceased in 1986 and lived with him until his death.
She sought a share in his service dues and deposits, arguing that their community belonging to the “Pav” Scheduled Tribe recognised polygamy, and therefore, her marriage should be considered valid despite the existence of a first wife.
However, the first wife, Phoolmat Pav, contested the claim, asserting that she was the legally wedded spouse, having married the deceased around 1980.
She further pointed out that her name was officially recorded as the wife in service documents, strengthening her claim to exclusive succession rights.
Key legal question: Applicability of Hindu Marriage Act
At the heart of the dispute was whether members of Scheduled Tribes are automatically exempt from the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956, particularly in matters involving marriage and succession.
The petitioner relied heavily on Section 2(2) of the Act, which excludes Scheduled Tribes from its application unless the central government directs otherwise.
She argued that this exemption allowed tribal communities to follow their customary practices, including polygamy.
Supreme Court precedent strengthens view
The high court relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Labishwar Manjhi vs Pran Manjhi, which held that Scheduled Tribes cannot automatically claim exemption from Hindu law unless they demonstrate that their customs are distinct and continue to be followed.
The apex court had clarified that “Hinduised” tribal communities that adopt mainstream Hindu practices may fall within the ambit of Hindu personal laws, unless proven otherwise.
Applying this principle, the high court observed that there was no evidence to show that the parties’ community maintained customs materially different from those governed by Hindu law.
Limited relief in similar cases
The judgment also referred to Rameshwari Devi vs State of Bihar, where the Supreme Court had recognized the rights of children born from a second relationship but denied benefits to the second wife due to lack of proof of a valid marriage.
This distinction, the high court noted, reflects a balanced approach—protecting innocent dependents while upholding the sanctity of marriage laws.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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