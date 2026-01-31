Pollution threat to existence of planet: Why National Green Tribunal invoked Roman era ‘doctrine of public trust’

The NGT outlined that pollution due to human greed has led us to forget this wisdom, treating nature as expendable at our expense and that of future generations. (Image generated using AI)

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed the plea of a real estate developer who was slapped with an environmental compensation of Rs 8.94 lakh over the alleged discharge of untreated sewage into the adjacent plot and outside the premises of a housing society while invoking the Roman era ‘Doctrine of Public Trust’ to underline the state’s inescapable duty to safeguard natural resources for the public at large.

Drawing from Roman law, English common law, and a long line of Supreme Court precedents, a bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi held that environmental obligations cannot be diluted by contracts, convenience, or delayed compliance.