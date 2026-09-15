‘Pollution never remains local’: Jharkhand High Court orders real-time monitoring of factories

The Jharkhand High Court was of the view that precaution does not require closure of an industry on mere allegation; it requires the regulator to act before harm becomes irreversible. (Ai-generated Image)

Observing that “environmental harm routinely transcends its geographical roots”, the Jharkhand High Court recently directed its state pollution control board to conduct surprise inspections and continuously monitor the pollution data of the two factories situated in Ramgarh to ensure continuous compliance with air and water pollution limits

A bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2024 by a man raising concerns of residents of Ramgarh, an industrial town in Jharkhand where two factories were causing “serious environmental pollution”.

“Environmental harm routinely transcends its geographical roots, forcing vulnerable populations to bear the brunt of actions to which they hardly contributed. This transboundary asymmetry is equally relevant when addressing localised industrial pollution and river degradation. If left unchecked, environmental damage never remains confined to its original territorial limits or to those responsible for its creation. What begins as a site-specific ecological injury will inevitably compound over time, spreading harm far beyond its point of origin,” the September 14 order read.