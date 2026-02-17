Political parties, leaders must strive to foster fraternity in country: Supreme Court

The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality. (Express File Photo)

Hearing a plea filed in the wake of alleged hate speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that all political parties and their leaders must strive to follow constitutional morality and foster fraternity in the country.

The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality and conform to values of equality, fraternity and secularism and not violate the fundamental rights of individuals.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the petition was “targeted against a particular individual” and advised the petitioners to come up with a plea emphasising only the constitutional principles, without seemingly targeting anyone. “Let the petitioners not create an impression that they are against a particular party or individual,” the CJI remarked.