Political parties, leaders must strive to foster fraternity in country: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed in the wake of alleged hate speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

By: Express News Network
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 03:21 PM IST
The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality.The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Hearing a plea filed in the wake of alleged hate speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that all political parties and their leaders must strive to follow constitutional morality and foster fraternity in the country.

The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality and conform to values of equality, fraternity and secularism and not violate the fundamental rights of individuals.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the petition was “targeted against a particular individual” and advised the petitioners to come up with a plea emphasising only the constitutional principles, without seemingly targeting anyone. “Let the petitioners not create an impression that they are against a particular party or individual,” the CJI remarked.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners—academic Roop Rekha Verma, former MP Mohammad Adeeb, activist Harsh Mander, Christian leader John Dayal, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung and others—said the situation is becoming toxic and something needs to be done.

“We need to do something. Only your lordships can do something. This is becoming very toxic,” he said, adding that the petition “is not qua any individual”.

When the court pointed out that it had speeches of only one individual, Sibal said he would delete the reference. He urged the court to consider the larger issue, to which the CJI pointed out that the Supreme Court’s January 2023 Constitution bench judgment in Kaushal Kishor vs State of Uttar Pradesh had already taken care of it.

Also Read | Can Himanta Biswa Sarma’s offensive be Gaurav Gogoi’s opportunity? Ambition, bad blood, and the battle for Assam

Though Sibal tried to submit that the plea was not directed at any specific person, the CJI said the petitioners seem to have “chosen some individuals selectively, conveniently ignoring others”. He added, “This is not acceptable. They should be fair.”

Story continues below this ad

Justice Nagarathna, who was part of the bench that decided the Kaushal Kishor case, said, “There has to be restraint on all sides. Political leaders must foster fraternity in the country. Suppose we lay down guidelines…who will follow it.”

Justice Bagchi also said that it was for the parties to follow guidelines already laid down. “From Kaushal Kishore to Amish Devgan, how many guidelines have we laid down? Responsibility lies with the political parties to implement as well,” he said.

Justice Nagarathna added, “Before the speech comes the thought. How can we control the thought?” She added that it was necessary to “erase thoughts which goes against the constitutional ethos.”

Sibal said that a fresh petition will be filed, following which the court adjourned the matter for two weeks.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement