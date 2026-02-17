Political parties, leaders must strive to foster fraternity in country: Supreme Court

Hearing a plea filed in the wake of alleged hate speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that all political parties and their leaders must strive to follow constitutional morality and foster fraternity in the country.
The petition sought a declaration that public speeches, when made in their official or quasi-official authority, must be subject to constitutional morality and conform to values of equality, fraternity and secularism and not violate the fundamental rights of individuals.
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the petition was “targeted against a particular individual” and advised the petitioners to come up with a plea emphasising only the constitutional principles, without seemingly targeting anyone. “Let the petitioners not create an impression that they are against a particular party or individual,” the CJI remarked.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners—academic Roop Rekha Verma, former MP Mohammad Adeeb, activist Harsh Mander, Christian leader John Dayal, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung and others—said the situation is becoming toxic and something needs to be done.
“We need to do something. Only your lordships can do something. This is becoming very toxic,” he said, adding that the petition “is not qua any individual”.
When the court pointed out that it had speeches of only one individual, Sibal said he would delete the reference. He urged the court to consider the larger issue, to which the CJI pointed out that the Supreme Court’s January 2023 Constitution bench judgment in Kaushal Kishor vs State of Uttar Pradesh had already taken care of it.
Though Sibal tried to submit that the plea was not directed at any specific person, the CJI said the petitioners seem to have “chosen some individuals selectively, conveniently ignoring others”. He added, “This is not acceptable. They should be fair.”
Justice Nagarathna, who was part of the bench that decided the Kaushal Kishor case, said, “There has to be restraint on all sides. Political leaders must foster fraternity in the country. Suppose we lay down guidelines…who will follow it.”
Justice Bagchi also said that it was for the parties to follow guidelines already laid down. “From Kaushal Kishore to Amish Devgan, how many guidelines have we laid down? Responsibility lies with the political parties to implement as well,” he said.
Justice Nagarathna added, “Before the speech comes the thought. How can we control the thought?” She added that it was necessary to “erase thoughts which goes against the constitutional ethos.”
Sibal said that a fresh petition will be filed, following which the court adjourned the matter for two weeks.
