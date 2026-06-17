Policyholder dies, insurer rejects claim over pre-existing diseases: ICICI Pru ordered to pay Rs 8.5 lakh to widow

The commission was dealing with plea of a widow claiming the policy of her late husband. (AI-generated Image)

The District Consumer Commission in Telangana’s Nizamabad directed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to pay Rs 8.52 lakh to the nominee-wife of a deceased policyholder after wrongly rejecting the claim citing pre-existing diseases, and noted that diabetes and hypertension had no proven link with the cause of death.

A bench of president Suvarna Jayasri and members I Nageswara Rao and Suma Vala held that diabetes and hypertension had no proven link with the cause of death, which was a heart attack, and awarded Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 litigation cost.

“In the absence of clear and cogent evidence that the pre-existing disease played a material role in causing the death, the insurer cannot deny the claim on the grounds of nondisclosure or pre-existing conditions,” the court said on May 25.