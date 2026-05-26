Police won’t rush to evict on June 5: Centre to High Court in Delhi Gymkhana Club case

Centre told Delhi High Court that there would be no forcible eviction.

With the Centre stating that it wasn’t as if the police would rush to enforce eviction on June 5, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday recorded its stand in the Delhi Gymkhana Club case.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan recorded the submission while hearing a suit challenging the central government order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.

“We will not take possession except in accordance with law…it cannot be on (June) 5th because notice will have to be issued,” Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, informed the court.

The court issued a summons in the matter and directed the filing of written statements within 8 weeks.