Police won’t rush to evict on June 5: Centre to High Court in Delhi Gymkhana Club case

A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
2 min readNew DelhiMay 26, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Delhi High CourtCentre told Delhi High Court that there would be no forcible eviction.
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With the Centre stating that it wasn’t as if the police would rush to enforce eviction on June 5, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday recorded its stand in the Delhi Gymkhana Club case.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan recorded the submission while hearing a suit challenging the central government order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.

“We will not take possession except in accordance with law…it cannot be on (June) 5th because notice will have to be issued,” Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, informed the court.

The court issued a summons in the matter and directed the filing of written statements within 8 weeks.

Senior advocates Abhishek M Singhvi and Kapil Sibal represented the plaintiffs and the previous elected governing body of the club, respectively.

Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes. The suit was mentioned before the High Court through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, seeking its urgent listing.

 

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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