‘Police vigil can’t override criminal justice system’: Delhi High Court quashes murder conspiracy charges in 20-year-old case

The Delhi High Court found that the integrity of securing the electronic evidence was compromised in the present case.

Delhi High Court News: Quashing murder conspiracy charges against a man allegedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, the Delhi High Court observed that the state police cannot “transgress” the safeguards of the “criminal justice system”.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing the plea of a man challenging the 2004 trial court order that framed charges against him for an alleged conspiracy to murder one, Babloo Shrivastava, with the prosecution claiming his links to members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

“While the endeavour of the police to monitor the criminal activities to keep the people of the country is appreciable and the efforts put in constant vigil are laudable, it cannot transgress into a complete disregard for the criminal justice system,” the court said.