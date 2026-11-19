A couple is heard pleading with police officers, a hotel staff member is seen standing in the background, and a few police personnel, including an additional superintendent of police in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, have been seen and heard asking the staff to plant marijuana on a man who was at the hotel with his female partner.

After CCTV footage of the incident went viral, the state jumped into action and suspended six police personnel, but the incident has once again raised the question of the freedom of consenting adults and their rights and dignity, and the extent of policing when two consenting adults choose to stay together in a hotel, irrespective of their marital status.

This is hardly the first incident that has triggered a conversation around consenting adults staying together in hotels and being harassed by the police. On condition of anonymity, a man who was in college in 2020 recalls a similar experience at a Noida hotel, describing it as the worst experience of his life when the police questioened him and his partner in the middle of the night.

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“I was studying journalism and was also doing an internship, so I was aware of such cases and my rights. When my partner and I were questioned, we also questioned their authority to interrogate us and the pressure to call our parents,” he says. He says that nevertheless, the police tried hard to intimidate them, even as he questioned why they did this with vulnerable youngsters.

That question – why they do this and what rights they have – has once again gained ground with the incident in Madhya Pradesh. Explaining the rights of consenting adults irrespective of their marital status, legal experts highlight the importance of personal liberty, privacy and dignity.

Can police take legal action against adult couple staying in hotel?

There is no provision under Indian criminal law that makes it an offence for two consenting adults to stay together in a hotel merely because they are unmarried, says advocate Yatharth Rohila. “The police cannot initiate criminal proceedings, threaten arrest, or harass individuals solely on the basis of their marital status,” he adds.

“However, if the police have independent and legally sustainable grounds to suspect the commission of another offence, they can investigate that offence in accordance with law. Mere fact that the couple is unmarried cannot constitute such a ground,” he clarifies.

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The police cannot even compel two consenting adults to contact their parents or disclose details of their relationship, says advocate Alay Razvi. “Police may act only where there is credible information of an actual offence, such as coercion, trafficking, involvement of a minor, drugs, or another unlawful act.”

Referring to the Seoni incident, Razvi says the alleged threat to plant marijuana, if established, would raise serious concerns about the misuse of police power and fabrication of evidence. “The inquiry concerns police conduct, not the legality of the couple’s stay,” he adds.

The right to privacy and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution protects an individual’s choice to live with another consenting adult, says advocate Samarjeet G Pattnaik, while reminding that the police could intervene if there is a report or reasonable suspicion of illegal activities, including coercive or non-consensual acts taking place at the premises.

Advocate Ankit Rajgarhia, meanwhile, points out that courts have consistently held that two consenting unmarried adults staying together does not constitute an offence under Indian law. Police intervention is legally justified only when a specific offence is disclosed, such as prostitution under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA), obscenity in a public place, deception, or acts involving violence or threats.

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What are the legal rights of two consenting adults?

A hotel room, once occupied, becomes a private space and cannot be treated as open to public inspection, says Razvi. The police cannot demand entry, seize phones, compel them to call their family members, or question them solely because they are unmarried.

Adults can also refuse to unlock their personal devices unless the police follow due legal procedures and have a valid legal basis for seeking access. They can seek protection against harassment, file complaints against police misconduct and approach constitutional courts for appropriate remedies, he adds.

Rajgarhia says two consenting adults have a constitutionally protected interest in choosing with whom they live, and that interest is protected against interference by the state and by others. “Their unmarried status does not remove that protection. They do not, however, acquire the legal incidents of marriage,” he explains.

“The consenting adult’s decision to spend time or stay with another adult is a matter of personal autonomy and cannot be subjected to ‘societal or moral policing’,” says Rohila.

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He referred to the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in K S Puttaswamy v Union of India (2017), recognising privacy as a fundamental right, while Nandakumar v State of Kerala reaffirmed the right of adults to choose their companionship. “Neither the police nor any other authority can compel such adults to inform their parents or family members about their whereabouts merely because they disapprove of the relationship.”

What are the legal responsibilities of hotels?

Indian law does not contain any specific provision prohibiting private hotels from accommodating unmarried couples or permitting them to refuse rooms solely based on marital status. Rajgarhia also refers to judicial observations questioning action against hotels for hosting unmarried couples in the absence of any prohibiting law.

Hotels are primarily required to comply with registration and guest-record obligations. They may attract liability under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, if their premises are knowingly used for prostitution, he says. Similarly, refusing accommodation despite a confirmed booking could give rise to consumer law issues.

“However, hotels are privately operated business organisations and can have their own house rules, including a policy restricting accommodation to unmarried couples. Such a policy, however, is not backed by any specific law,” Pattnaik shares, emphasising that hotels must verify government-approved identity documents of guests before providing accommodation, a responsibility applicable to establishments irrespective of their category.

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Hotels must verify guests’ identity and age, maintain prescribed registers and comply with safety and licensing requirements. They can refuse accommodation for valid reasons, including the absence of identification, underage guests, full occupancy or disruptive conduct, Razvi concurs.

Although private hotels can frame their own check-in policies, including refusing rooms to unmarried couples, a refusal based solely on marital status could be legally contested on grounds of privacy and dignity. Here, Razvi underlines that hotels cannot facilitate moral policing or disclose guests’ personal information without a lawful basis.

Moreover, hotels are not required under any general provision of Indian law to insist on a marriage certificate before accommodating a couple, says Rohila, cautioning against confusing social morality with legal compliance. “A hotel’s check-in policy should be based on legitimate requirements such as age, identity verification, safety and applicable regulatory conditions, rather than assumptions about the moral character of unmarried couples.”

He maintains that while hotels can frame their own lawful accommodation policies, the marital status of two consenting adults does not, by itself, make their stay illegal.