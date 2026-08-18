West Bengal cops seize used car over ‘forged’ documents, buyer wins Rs 4.25 lakh payout

It was stated that the police seized the car on the grounds of forged documents. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in West Bengal has directed a car dealer and a vehicle owner to refund Rs 2.45 lakh and pay an additional Rs 1.8 lakh towards expenses, compensation and litigation costs after a second-hand SUV sold to a customer was seized by police on the ground that its documents were forged.

President Duri Venkat Srinivas and members Moumita Chakraborty and Ranesh Ranjit Mondal found that the dealer and vehicle owner concealed vital facts about the car and the suppression of information led to the vehicle’s seizure.

“The said opposite parties No 1 and 2 (car dealer and owner) are jointly or severally directed to refund 2,45,000 to the complainant along with Simple Interest @9% from the date of receipt till the date of realization. The opposite parties No 1 and 2 are further directed to jointly or severally pay 70,000 to the complainant which he incurred towards insurance, pollution clearance, servicing and decoration of the said car,” the order read.