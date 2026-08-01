Over 27,000 police recruitment to manage cybercrimes, traffic: Government tells Gujarat HC

The state government on Friday informed the Gujarat High Court that it has undertaken a wide-ranging restructuring and expansion of the police force, combining large-scale recruitment, specialised units and technology-driven policing measures aimed at strengthening law enforcement and emergency response systems.

The submissions were made before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray during the hearing of two suo motu public interest litigations — one initiated in 2024 concerning traffic management and inadequate road infrastructure in Ahmedabad, and another pending since 2019 related to the pending vacancies of constables, sub-inspectors and other ranks in the Gujarat Police.

Government Pleader G H Virk told the court that the Home Department had undertaken a series of time-bound initiatives to enhance the operational capacity and efficiency of the police force.

A key component of the plan is the expansion of manpower. The first phase of recruitment has been completed with the selection of 10,861 constables and 472 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs). A second phase is currently underway to fill 13,591 vacancies, including 12,733 constabulary posts and 858 PSI cadre posts, Virk told the court.

In addition, the government has sanctioned 2,109 new constable posts, comprising 2,082 unarmed and 27 armed constables, to support emerging policing requirements and public safety initiatives. Of these, 2,000 personnel will be deployed under the Dial 112 Janrakshak initiative, an integrated emergency response system designed to unify police, fire, ambulance, women’s assistance and child helpline services under a single platform, he said.

Traffic regulation has also been significantly strengthened, with the state deploying 3,261 traffic brigade personnel across 38 districts and cities, including 650 additional personnel in Ahmedabad, to improve congestion management and enforcement. Alongside the increase in manpower, the Gujarat Police has partnered with the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat, to conduct a scientific study of traffic deployment in Ahmedabad under the Gujarat Traffic Intelligence and Road Safety Platform, aimed at optimising resource allocation through data-driven planning, Virk said.

The State has also reinforced the Prosecution and Crime Cell under the Director General of Police by sanctioning 32 dedicated constable posts. The specialised unit will oversee investigations and prosecutions in serious offences, including terrorism, organised crime, human trafficking and cybercrime, while coordinating with investigating agencies to ensure effective court proceedings, the court was informed.

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The initiative is intended to improve coordination between investigators and prosecutors, reduce procedural delays and strengthen conviction outcomes in complex criminal cases. An additional 27 armed constables have also been sanctioned for deployment at police range offices, the state said in its submissions.

In response to rising digital threats, the government has created specialised roles in cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence-assisted policing. Dedicated personnel are also being deployed to strengthen action against narcotics offences, curb illegal trafficking and enhance coastal security, Virk informed the court.

The VISHWAS public safety project has received an additional 50 constabulary posts for its second phase. The initiative integrates AI-based surveillance with advanced CCTV systems through the NETRAM and TRINETRA command centres, supporting crime prevention, urban policing and border monitoring, the State said in its submissions.

The State told the High Court that these combined measures are aimed at building a larger, more specialised and technology-enabled police force capable of addressing both conventional crime and emerging challenges such as cyber fraud, digital financial offences, organised criminal networks and public safety management.