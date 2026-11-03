Police can’t ban liquor at music concert under noise pollution rules: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently held that the police cannot ban the sale or consumption of liquor at concerts while granting permission for an event under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary were hearing a plea filed by a firm that had applied for noise pollution permission to host a concert sponsored by a liquor brand in Lucknow. While the police authority granted the permission for the event, it added a condition prohibiting any sale or serving of alcohol during the concert.

“We further find that there is no provision in the Rules of 2000 with regard to the power and/or scope of permitting

or denying the permission for serving of intoxicating products, including alcohol. To that extent, Condition No.18 imposed by the Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) is illegal, arbitrary, and beyond jurisdiction,” the October 8 order read.

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The bench further found that no such condition had been imposed by the authorities while granting permission for similar events and said the firm had been “adversely discriminated” against in issuing the permit.

The firm, on its part, claimed that it wanted to hold a live singing event on October 10, from 5 pm to 9.45 pm at Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, for which it had filed an application as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, seeking permission from the concerned authority.

Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary quashed the order passed by the police authorities and directed them to pass a fresh order. Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary quashed the order passed by the police authorities and directed them to pass a fresh order.

The firm stated that the permission for the event was granted by the additional police commissioner (law and order) through an order passed on September 30, subject to 18 conditions. It flagged Condition No. 18, according to which the permission was subject to the condition that no alcohol or intoxicating substance would be served or utilised during the concert.

The firm added that the live singing programme was sponsored by a company that was engaged in the business of liquor products, and hence, liquor would be sold during the programme. It argued that the condition disallowing the sale of liquor was outside the scope of any authority under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, and could have instead been considered by the Excise Department.

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‘Clearly discriminatory’

Appearing for the firm, advocates Suryansh Narula and Ankit Verma argued that they also wished to move an appropriate application for the grant of a liquor licence to serve/sell liquor during the said concert but because could not do so because of the condition imposed by the authorities.

The counsel pointed out that no such condition against alcohol was imposed when it granted permission for another live singing programme. Thus, the order was “clearly discriminatory” and led to unreasonable restrictions and conditions. The counsel also prayed for directions to the Excise Department to swiftly consider the firm’s application for liquor licence.

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The advocate appearing for the state did not dispute the fact that Condition No. 18 did not fall under the purview of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The counsel added that the if the firm submits an application to the Excise Department, it will be promptly considered as per law.

HC directs to pass fresh order

The high court noted that as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, it was mandatory for the state government to maintain “ambient” air quality regarding noise in different areas. The court observed that as per the law, noise limits have been prescribed for each of the areas, that were industrial, commercial, residential, or silence zones and that the firm had been given permission to keep the maximum sound level below the limit which was applicable to an industrial area.

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While quashing the order, the high court directed the joint commissioner of police (law and order), Lucknow, to pass a fresh order and also instructed the district excise officer to consider the firm’s application in accordance with law.