‘Police chasing couples instead of probing crimes’: Allahabad High Court’s stern warning to UP cops

Allahabad High Court said that police were doing dis-service by registering such FIRs. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: While hearing a plea filed by a young married couple seeking quashing of an FIR registered at the instance of the woman’s father, the Allahabad High Court recently flagged a disturbing trend of police ‘chasing couples’ and ‘investigating marriages’ instead of crimes.

A bench of Justices JJ Munir and Tarun Saxena quashed an FIR lodged against the couple, holding that no one has the business to tell a major, where they will stay, with whom they will live, marry or spend their life.

“We find a disturbing trend these days where the Police, as in the present case, are registering FIRs and chasing couples, virtually investigating marriages, instead of investigating crimes with which their hands are full,” said the bench’s April 21 ruling.