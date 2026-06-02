Police cannot bypass judicial orders by labelling disputes as ‘civil’: Madras High Court

The petitioner said that instead of complying with the judicial order, the police filed a report stating that the dispute was civil in nature, and the magistrate closed the petition. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court recently ruled that police officers do not possess the authority to circumvent a judicial mandate to register an FIR by unilaterally branding a dispute as “civil in nature”.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was dealing with a plea of the manager of Dugar Finance Investment Ltd seeking to nullify the docket order issued by the magistrate’s court that closed his case after the police submitted a report claiming the matter was “civil in nature”. His plea was to compel the police to register a formal criminal case based on his original complaint from November 28, 2022.

“Judicial orders cannot be permitted to evaporate into insignificance through administrative acceptance of a police report inconsistent with the very judicial direction earlier issued. The investigating agency cannot thereafter undertake an exercise to determine whether the magistrate’s satisfaction was correct or otherwise. Such conduct would amount to institutional indiscipline,” the court said on June 1.