POCSO case survivor denied relief over injury report, Allahabad High Court orders Rs 4 lakh

The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation to a minor girl in a POCSO case after the authorities rejected her claim on the ground that her medical examination did not reveal injuries indicative of penetrative sexual assault.

A bench of Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Amitabh Kumar Rai held in the October 5 order that the District Steering Committee cannot reject compensation claims under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh Rules, 2015, simply because no injury was noted in the injury report.

“It is clear that the District Steering Committee cannot, under any circumstances, reject the claim of the petitioner on the ground that no injury was found in the injury report,” the bench said.