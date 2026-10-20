POCSO case survivor denied relief over injury report, Allahabad High Court orders Rs 4 lakh

“It is clear that the District Steering Committee cannot, under any circumstances, reject the claim of the petitioner on the ground that no injury was found in the injury report,” the bench said.
‘Not a single naya paisa paid’
The petitioner had approached the court seeking directions to pay compensation to the survivor under the 2015 scheme. According to the case records, the minor was subjected to sexual assault and charges were framed against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The court noted that the survivor was eligible for compensation under the Rani Laxmi Bai scheme. “Clause 6 of the Scheme specifically provides that the victim should be paid a sum of Rs 1,00,000 within 15 days of filing of the FIR. and a sum of Rs 2,00,000 within a period of one month from the date of filing of the charge-sheet,” the bench stated.
Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Amitabh Kumar Rai noted that the survivor was eligible for compensation under the 2015 Rani Laxmi Bai scheme.
The court lamented that not a “single naya paisa” has been paid to the petitioner. It noted that the District Steering Committee had rejected the survivor’s claim on March 11, 2026, on the ground that the injury report did not reveal any penetrative sexual assault.
The bench relied on an earlier division bench judgment of the high court, which held that the scheme requires the FIR, injury report and chargesheet to be available, but does not mandate that the injury report must establish injuries caused by penetrative sexual assault. It had further said that as long as the FIR and the charge indicate the offence under the POCSO Act, no further investigation is required to be carried out by the steering committee.
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The court expressed concern that the district committees were repeatedly rejecting survivors’ applications on unfounded grounds. “…we find that, on repeated occasions, the District Steering Committee is rejecting applications of victims on unfounded grounds, in direct violation of the orders passed by this High Court,” it noted.
The bench thus ordered the payment of a sum of Rs 3 lakh, along with compensation of Rs 1 lakh, to the petitioner within seven days.