POCSO case settled? Pay Bar body Rs 3 lakh, Bombay High Court tells parties

The Bombay High Court has quashed a POCSO case after the complainant, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, her mother and the accused expressed willingness to end the criminal proceedings. In an unusual move, the court directed the three to jointly pay Rs 3 lakh to the Goa Bar Association towards training programmes and related expenses.

Justice Amit S Jamsandekar was hearing a plea filed by the 23-year-old man, who sought to quash the FIR, chargesheet and criminal proceedings under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint in 2023, alleging that he had a physical relationship with her daughter, who was allegedly 17.5 years old at the time.

“The petitioner (man) and the respondent number 2 and 3 (daughter and mother) shall jointly pay Rs 3 lakh as costs to the Goa Bar Association within a period of one week from today. The Goa Bar Association shall use the amount for training programs arranged for lawyers and for incidental and related expenses,” the October 26 order read.

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‘Girl was minor’

It was claimed that the man was 21 years old at the time of the alleged incident, while the girl was approximately 17.5 years old. The man claimed that they met on Instagram, became friends and later entered into a consensual relationship.

In March 2023, the survivor’s mother filed a complaint alleging that the man had entered into a physical relationship with her daughter in a hotel. However, in March this year, the mother and daughter filed affidavits stating that they did not wish to continue the criminal proceedings under POCSO as they believed the case would serve no useful purpose. They also stated that they had agreed to settle the matter without any external pressure.

Justice Amit S Jamsandekar noted that the available evidence might not lead to the man’s conviction. Justice Amit S Jamsandekar noted that the available evidence might not lead to the man’s conviction.

In another affidavit filed in April, the mother and daughter reiterated that they wanted to end the proceedings.

On validity of minor’s consent

The man’s counsel, advocate Kautuk Raikar, submitted that the man and the girl have jointly requested quashing and setting aside of the said POCSO FIR, chargesheet, and the criminal proceedings by consent. The lawyer argued that, having regard to the age of the man as well as the alleged survivor and considering that she is presently pursuing MBBS course, it would be in the interest of justice to quash and set aside the FIR, the chargesheet and the pending criminal proceedings.

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The mother and daughter’s counsel, advocate Ruchika Mishra, submitted that the ongoing criminal proceedings under POCSO could adversely affect the survivor’s mental state and make it difficult for her to focus on her MBBS studies, potentially affecting her career.

On the contrary, Additional Public Prosecutor Preetam Talaulikar opposed granting any relief to the man on the ground that the offence is against society and the survivor, being a minor on the date of the offence, her alleged consent is not valid in law. He submitted that such offences should be treated seriously and not be allowed to be quashed by consent.

‘Trial would affect student life’

The court noted that the survivor had stated in her affidavit that her relationship with the man was consensual. After considering a counsellor’s report, the court found that she was mature enough to form an informed view and did not wish to continue with the case.

The high court agreed with the additional public prosecutor’s submission as a general principle of law, but said that it had to be applied to the facts and circumstances of each case. “There cannot be a straitjacket formula for these types of matters,” it added.

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The bench noted that the alleged survivor was 17.5 years old and the man was 21 at the time of the alleged incident, and that they knew each other. It also noted that the survivor was pursuing an MBBS course and had decided to move on with her life. “The ongoing trial would certainly be an impediment in her normal life as a student. These facts, coupled with the fact that, prima facie, the evidence of the prosecution is inadequate,” it observed.

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The court also noted that there was no evidence linking the man to the incident in the medical report and that the available evidence might not lead to his conviction. The high court accordingly quashed the POCSO FIR and criminal proceedings against the man.

However, it clarified that the relief would take effect only after the parties paid the costs. It directed the man, the survivor and her mother to jointly pay Rs 3 lakh to the Goa Bar Association within one week.