POCSO case: ‘Conduct of victim is a factor,’ argues advocate of Union minister’s son

The Telangana High Court on Thursday said it would pass orders on the interim anticipatory bail petition of Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who is Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, in a POCSO Act case on Friday.
Bhageerath’s counsel sought interim protection from arrest to his client until the anticipatory bail is considered, saying his client wants to assist the police and join the investigation by submitting materials and documents.
Senior Advocate and YSRCP MP Niranjan Reddy who appeared for Bhageerath argued in court that the “conduct” of the survivor, who is a minor of 17 years, should be relevant in the case. Reddy said, “It would matter a great deal to see conduct of either parties”. He went on to say that “conduct of the victim is a factor”.
Reddy further argued that the complaint against Bhageerath was false and that his client would appear before the police if granted interim protection by the court. Reddy also argued that there was reason to doubt the survivor’s minor status. He cited a 2021 chargesheet in an underage driving case implicating the survivor, in which her age was mentioned as 15 years. Niranjan Reddy also argued the alleged incident of sexual assault took place in December 2025 and that no police complaint had been filed until May 8, 2026.
Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting the survivor between October and December 2025. The two had allegedly met through mutual friends earlier in June 2025. In a complaint lodged at the Petbasheerabad police station on May 8, the survivor’s mother alleged that Bhageerath subjected the survivor to repeated sexual abuse and emotional blackmail. According to the complaint, Bhageerath isolated the survivor and even controlled her educational career decisions.
Bhageerath had failed to appear before police despite being issued a notice directing him to appear on May 13. Police initially booked Bhageerath under charges of assault or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, along with provisions of the POCSO Act. Later, once the survivor’s statement was recorded, the police added the charge of aggravated sexual assault under POCSO.
Bhageerath has also filed a complaint accusing the girl’s family of extortion attempt. The survivor’s family was forcing him to marry her or pay up Rs 5 crore. Bandi Sanjay had initially dismissed the allegations as “political” intending to malign him. However, speaking at Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on May 12, he said, “My son has assured me that he has done nothing wrong and will come out clean. If my son is genuinely at fault, I will not forgive him.”
When contacted for comment, the MoS was unavailable.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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