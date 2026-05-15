POCSO case: ‘Conduct of victim is a factor,’ argues advocate of Union minister’s son

The Telangana High Court on Thursday said it would pass orders on the interim anticipatory bail petition of Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who is Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, in a POCSO Act case on Friday.

Bhageerath’s counsel sought interim protection from arrest to his client until the anticipatory bail is considered, saying his client wants to assist the police and join the investigation by submitting materials and documents.

Senior Advocate and YSRCP MP Niranjan Reddy who appeared for Bhageerath argued in court that the “conduct” of the survivor, who is a minor of 17 years, should be relevant in the case. Reddy said, “It would matter a great deal to see conduct of either parties”. He went on to say that “conduct of the victim is a factor”.