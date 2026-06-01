Why PNB must refund UP man Rs 6.6 lakh payout for ‘fraud’ done by own employee

The commission directed the PNB to pay Rs 6.6 lakh to Quarasi within 45 days, together with interest at 7 per cent per annum and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs, said the UP state consumer commission. (Image generated using AI)

PNB news: Holding that banks cannot evade responsibility for fraud committed by their own employees, the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Punjab National Bank (PNB) to refund Rs 6.6 lakh to a customer whose savings were siphoned off through unauthorised withdrawals allegedly carried out by a branch manager.

A bench comprising Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava (President) and Sudha Upadhyay (Member) was hearing an appeal filed by the PNB against a district consumer commission order that had granted relief to Lucknow resident Mohammad Laiq Quarasi in a dispute involving fraudulent withdrawals from his savings account.

“…the post office/bank can be held liable for the fraud or wrongs committed by its employees,” said the state consumer commission, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling on May 25.