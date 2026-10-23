PMAY housing subsidy sanctioned but bank ‘fails to release it’, woman wins Rs 2 lakh

A Haryana consumer commission recently directed Central Bank of India to credit a woman’s pending Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing subsidy of Rs 1.99 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and litigation costs, after the bank allegedly failed to release the amount despite repeated requests.

The commission found that the bank’s own records showed that her PMAY subsidy claim had been processed but remained unsettled, and noted that the bank failed to explain why it had not been credited.

President Nagender Singh Kadian, along with members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh, of the Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by a woman who had taken a Rs 15 lakh housing loan from the bank in 2017 and claimed that she was eligible for a Rs 1.99 lakh subsidy under PMAY.

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“The endorsement made by the respondent (Central Bank of India) itself establishes that the subsidy claim had been generated but had not been settled. Accordingly, we are of the considered view that the failure of the respondent to settle/release the subsidy claim, despite the same having been generated and processed, constitutes deficiency in service on its part,” the October 7 order read.

‘Subsidy remained unpaid’

The woman said she had taken a Rs 15 lakh housing loan under PMAY on October 30, 2017. She claimed that she was eligible for a subsidy under the scheme but continued to pay interest on the loan because the subsidy was not credited.

She repeatedly approached the bank regarding the pending subsidy through applications dated November 16, 2024, May 17, 2025, August 20, 2025, and October 3, 2025. These applications received no substantive response. On her application dated December 29, 2025, the bank recorded: “Claim is generated but not settled at last level.”

She alleged that despite her repeated requests, the bank failed to release the subsidy or explain why it remained unpaid. She then approached the commission, seeking the subsidy amount along with compensation for the harassment and inconvenience caused to her. She was represented by advocate Sandeep Hooda.

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‘Bank failed to explain delay’

The commission noted that although the bank had appeared in the proceedings, it failed to file a written statement or produce documents explaining why the subsidy claim had not been settled.

The commission examined documents showing that the loan was disbursed on November 6, 2017, and that the PMAY subsidy claim of Rs 1,99,352 had been processed, with August 27, 2021, recorded as the sanction or payment date. However, the amount had not been credited or settled in the woman’s favour.

“Thus, the documentary material placed on record by the complainant establishes that the subsidy claim had been processed and the amount of Rs 1,99,352 had been sanctioned, but the same was not ultimately credited/settled in favour of the complainant,” it found.

It further noted that the bank had neither disputed the genuineness of the woman’s applications nor produced any document showing that she was ineligible for the subsidy. It also failed to establish that the competent authority had rejected the claim or that the amount had already been credited or adjusted against her loan.

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The commission further found that the bank had failed to explain the specific endorsement made by it on the application dated December 29, 2025 that “claim is generated but not settled at last level.”

Noting that no evidence has been placed on record by the bank, the commission held, “If the complainant was not entitled to the subsidy or if the claim had been rejected for any valid reason, it was incumbent upon the respondent (bank) to place the relevant record before this commission and disclose the reason for such rejection/nonsettlement”.

Accordingly, the commission directed the bank to pay/credit the PMAY subsidy amount of Rs 1.99 lakh. The bank was also directed to pay a sum of Rs 5,000 as compensation towards mental agony and harassment suffered by the complainant and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that banks must account for the status of a processed subsidy claim and explain why it has not been settled.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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