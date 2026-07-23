PM Modi’s push for ‘fast-track’ courts for NEET paper leak: What history tells us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for setting up designated fast-track courts to try NEET paper leak cases highlights a recurring debate over the judiciary’s capacity to deliver swift justice and puts in focus how such courts have delivered over the years.

PM Modi’s statement comes amid protests raging across the nation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by the Opposition, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others.

The question, however, remains on how the government will set up such courts, given that most existing fast-track courts primarily deal with sexual crimes. As the debate unfolds, it is worth looking at the evolution of the fast-track courts (FTC) ecosystem in India.

Former law secretary P K Malhotra says the nature of the fast-track courts will depend on the scheme that the government wants to introduce, similar to the existing scheme of FTCs for sexual assault cases.

“We have a concept of special courts, which is laid down in various legislations. For example, you have a special court for CBI, a special court for economic offences. But provisions for those special courts are made in the special, particular enactment itself. But these cases pertaining to leak of paper, more particularly NEET examination, under what law are they going to cover? If they are covering it under a special law, probably you can constitute special courts for them,” Malhotra tells The Indian Express.

He underlines the “time-bound justice” delivery by such courts, emphasising that they can include domain experts to deal specifically with such cases. “So the advantage cannot be underestimated. But what procedure, more particularly for this paper leak cases, will be adopted by the government will depend on the scheme which the government is coming out with,” he notes.

According to Malhotra, it will depend on whether these cases will be dealt with as per the administrative scheme of fast-track special courts in rape or POCSO cases, or if there will be a special court to deal with such cases for which an amendment in law may be required. “That will depend on the final decision that the government will take. But yes, to satisfy the demand of the students who are agitating, I think this is a good statement which has come from the Prime Minister. But let us wait for more details,” he adds.

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Key cases fast-tracked in India

2012 Delhi Gangrape and Murder (2012–2013)

The gangrape of a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012, had provoked widespread protests across the country demanding a speedy trial. The trial eventually concluded in less than nine months, awarding capital punishment for the convicts and sparking the creation of nationwide FTCs.

2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks (Ajmal Kasab) (2009–2010)

Mumbai terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab’s trial was held in a specialised Fast-Track Sessions Court in Mumbai. Despite an 11,000-page chargesheet and dozens of charges, the court delivered a guilty verdict within 12 months.

Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Case 2024

Following nationwide protests, the trial for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor was directed to a fast-track court in Kolkata to expedite daily hearings. The verdict, awarding life imprisonment, was delivered within six months of the crime.

Origin, evolution

In June 2000, the 11th Finance Commission allocated Rs 502.90 crore and proposed rolling out of additional courts to mitigate pendency of over 2 crore cases in district and subordinate courts across states.

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In 2013, after the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, a project titled “Plan Scheme for Action Research and Studies” on judicial reforms was implemented by the Department of Justice under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms. Under the scheme, financial assistance was extended towards research and several aspects of judicial reforms, including a study on “Evaluation of Functioning of Fast Track Courts in India” conducted by the National Law University, Delhi.

Sexual assault cases were central to the implementation of this scheme. According to the study, the setting up of FTCs was not accompanied by special infrastructure, special administration, a separate cadre of staff or relaxation of the procedure. Therefore, their working is no different from regular courts, and they face the same structural difficulties as regular courts. The lack of adequate support has caused overburdening of the FTCs.

In August 2019, to implement the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 and comply with the directives of the Supreme Court to establish Special Courts exclusively dealing with POCSO Act cases, the Government devised a centrally sponsored scheme.

The Supreme Court had acted in a suo motu (on its own motion) case for timely investigations and trials in the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act and issued directives on July 25, 2019, mandating speedy disposal of cases.

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The Centre extended the scheme from April 2023 till March 2026, with a total outlay of Rs 1,952.23 crore.

In July 2022, former law minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in the Lok Sabha referred to the14th Finance Commission’s recommendation of setting up of 1,800 FTCs between 2015 and 2020 for the “speedy trial of specific cases” of heinous nature, civil cases related to women, children, senior citizen, disabled persons, persons infected with terminal ailments, etc., besides property related cases pending for over 5 years.

The Centre had also said that such FTCs and allocation of funds were required to be done by the State governments in line with their needs and resources and in consultation with the respective High Courts.

Impact

In March 2025, the government claimed a disposal rate of 96.28 per cent in such courts, particularly cases involving survivors of sexual crimes.

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“In 2024 alone, 88,902 new cases were instituted, while 85,595 cases were resolved, underscoring the effectiveness of these courts in addressing case backlogs,” reads a government statement.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha referred to the information provided by different high courts and said, “As on January 31, 2025, 745 FTCs, including 404 exclusive POCSO Courts, are functional in 30 states/UTs. These courts have disposed of more than 3,06,000 cases as of 31.01.2025.”