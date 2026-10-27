Plot registration ‘delayed by years’, realtor told to pay man Rs 1 lakh, execute sale deed

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed a real estate developer to register a 294-square-yard residential plot in favour of a man who had paid Rs 25.90 lakh for a 259-square-yard plot in 2021. The commission also ordered the developer to pay him Rs 1.10 lakh in compensation and costs after finding deficiency in service over its failure to register the property, despite allegedly collecting an extra Rs 3.5 lakh for the revised plot area and registration-related charges.

President M Ramgopal Reddy, along with members J Shyamala and D Sreedevi, was hearing the complaint filed by a 42-year-old complainant. “We direct opposite parties to execute and register the final sale deed for the revised HMDA-approved revised plot corresponding to the original plot, measuring 294 square yards, in favour of the complainant, along with Rs 1 lakh towards compensation and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of the complaint,” the September 29 order read.

The man claimed that he intended to purchase a residential plot for his personal use. During early 2021, attracted by advertisements, brochures, representations and assurances made by the said real estate company and their authorised representatives, he decided to purchase a plot measuring 259 square yards for Rs 25.90 lakh during the period March 2021 to August 2021, partly through cheques and partly in cash.

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Later, the said real estate company executed an agreement of sale in April 2021 at Hyderabad in favour of the complainant, allotting him a specific plot. After receiving the same, the company allegedly assured him that the sale deed would be executed and registered immediately upon obtaining the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) layout approval, but it failed and neglected to execute and register the sale deed for an unreasonably long period.

Later, the man came to know that the company had not obtained the permission from HMDA until 2023. In 2023-2024, the company allegedly informed that HMDA approval had been obtained and that, after the same, the layout had undergone modifications, resulting in changes to plot numbers and plot extents.

However, the real estate company allegedly failed to register the subject property in his favour, and later it illegally and arbitrarily demanded an additional sum of Rs 3.50 lakh from the complainant, stating that the same was required towards differential area, approval-related charges and processing of registration and failing which the sale deed would not be registered, he claimed.

The man said he paid the amount in 2024 under compulsion and solely to protect the main investment. He, however, claimed that the company deliberately failed, neglected and refused to execute and register the sale deed till date. The man was represented by advocate Vijaya Sagi.

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‘Deficiency in service’

The commission observed that the developers had received notice but remained absent and did not contest the complaint. As a result, the complainant’s evidence and documents remained unchallenged. It held that the developers’ failure to register the sale deed amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The commission directed the developers to jointly and severally register the final sale deed for the revised HMDA-approved plot. It also directed them to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of the complaint.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that real estate developers cannot avoid their obligation to register a plot after receiving the full sale consideration.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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