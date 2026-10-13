Plea against senior cop: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams woman advocate’s language

The advocate claimed that a senior police officer wanted to wage a war with her and was acting against her without properly examining the facts and circumstances.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 05:00 PM IST
punjab and haryana high court woman advocate top cop senior police chandigarhThe woman alleged that the police officer had turned her colleagues and senior police officers against her at the behest of people she accused of forging certain documents. (AI-generated image)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a woman advocate’s plea seeking protection of her life, liberty and fundamental rights, holding that the allegations she levelled against a senior Chandigarh Police officer and a former High Court Bar Association office-bearer were “unsubstantiated and baseless”.

The court strongly deprecated the language used in the petition, observing that advocates must maintain “discipline and decorum” in court pleadings and that “no one can be permitted to abuse the process of law” in the name of protecting fundamental rights.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal was hearing the plea filed by a regular practising advocate, who was seeking protection of her life and liberty as well as fundamental rights against the atrocities committed by a police official.

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“The allegations against respondent number 1(senior police officer) and then High Court Bar Association secretary are unsubstantiated and baseless, and the petition is completely bereft of merit. In the name of protection of life and personal liberty and Article 21 of the Constitution of India, no one can be permitted to abuse the process of law,” the court said on October 6.

The advocate claimed that the said police officer, who is also a woman, wanted to wage a war with her and got a contract to trouble her.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal Punjab and Haryana High Court woman advocate senior cop protection plea Justice Vikram Aggarwal held that a grievance against an officer must be expressed in a manner that does not cross ‘barriers and boundaries’.

‘Cop on a mission’

The advocate alleged that the senior police officer was harassing her and acting against her without properly examining the facts and circumstances. She claimed that two FIRs were registered against her in 2025 and alleged that the police officer was using them to blackmail her and damage her reputation. She claimed that the police officer was on a mission to wage a war against her without verification of facts and circumstances.

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She added that since 2023, she has been moving complaints of blackmailing, extortion, attempt to murder, social media trolling, etc. It was alleged that instead of taking legal action on the said complaints, the officer has started blackmailing her and the judiciary in pending cases, stating that since she has moved many complaints, no action is being taken.

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The woman also alleged that the police officer had turned her colleagues and senior police officers against her at the behest of people she accused of forging documents relating to her High Court Bar Association membership. She claimed that this led to her being restrained from entering the high court, two FIRs being registered against her, and her associate being illegally detained and beaten.

‘Advocate should be careful’

The court observed that the language used in the petition showed that the advocate had not maintained the discipline and decorum required when presenting facts before a court. “She, being an advocate, should have been more circumspect and careful in making such averments,” it added.

It also held that any grievance against an officer or authority must be expressed in a manner that does not cross “the barriers and the boundaries”. It made similar observations about the allegations against the former bar association secretary and said, “The language used is strongly deprecated.”

Dismissing the plea, the court said that the protection of life, personal liberty and fundamental rights cannot be used to justify abuse of the legal process.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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