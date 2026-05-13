Plea questioning Tata Trust structure withdrawn from Bombay HC

The petition said that the number of life trustees at any point cannot exceed one-fourth of the total number of trustees as per the Act but out of a total of six trustees, three were life trustees. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition after it was withdrawn, the petition challenged the constitution of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and sought a stay on a meeting of the trustees. A vacation bench of Justice Advait Sethna and Justice Sandesh Patil noted that while the stay was sought on the basis of a claim that a representation was made before the charity commissioner, the petitioner was not a complainant.

Last week, the court had refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a restraining order on the trustees from passing or implementing any decision arising out of or connected with its proposed board meeting.