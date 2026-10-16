Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea against FIR order

The Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing to former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea challenging a Kerala High Court order directing that an FIR be registered against him in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that it would consider constituting a bench during the Dussehra vacations and, if that is not possible, take the matter up when the court reopens on October 26.

Appearing for Vijayan, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra urged the bench to take it up today, citing the risk of arrest. “The threat is because now the FIR is registered. All I am saying is, let him be protected, because that is my concern. Otherwise, an 82-year-old gentleman will be put in custody,” Luthra told the bench.