Pinarayi Vijayan CMRL Case Supreme Court Hearing Live: Plea against vigilance probe

former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea challenging a Kerala High Court order directing registration of FIR against him in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic case. A vacation bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter. Besides Vijayan, his daughter and co-accused, Veena T, and son-in-law Muhammed Riyas, have also approached the Supreme Court.

Kerala High Court’s order: On October 9, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court directed the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register an FIR against Vijayan, Veena, Riyas, and others over alleged illegal payments to Veena’s IT firm. The development came after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing allegations that Veena’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, received illegal payments from Kochi-based CMRL when the CPI(M) was in power, recommended last month that the state police register an FIR against Vijayan and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A former minister, Riyas, is a member of the CPI(M) state secretariat. Subsequently, a division bench of the high court dismissed the plea of Vijayan and others seeking permission to appeal against the October 9 order.

Live Updates Oct 21, 2026 10:36 AM IST Pinarayi Vijayan CMRL Case Supreme Court Hearing Live: Bench assembles Matter to be taken up shortly. Oct 21, 2026 10:32 AM IST Pinarayi Vijayan CMRL Case Supreme Court Hearing Live: Bench assembles The two-judge bench has assembled. Oct 21, 2026 10:19 AM IST Pinarayi Vijayan CMRL Case Supreme Court Hearing Live: Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra Earlier, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that it would consider constituting a bench during the Dussehra vacations. Appearing for Vijayan, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra had urged the bench to take it up, citing the risk of arrest. “The threat is because now the FIR is registered. All I am saying is, let him be protected, because that is my concern. Otherwise, an 82-year-old gentleman will be put in custody,” Luthra had told the bench before the court was closed for Dussehra vacations. Oct 21, 2026 10:13 AM IST Pinarayi Vijayan CMRL Case Supreme Court Hearing Live: What is the CMRL-Exalogic case? The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had booked Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act days earlier, alleging that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) paid a bribe of Rs 3.28 crore to Veena’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, “disguised” as consultation charges. According to investigators, the payments were made when Vijayan was chief minister.

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