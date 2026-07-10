PIL targets Roblox, online games over child safety, court seeks Centre’s response

The Allahabad High Court was hearing plea filed by Rani Sing, a practicing lawyer seeking ban on minors' access to the online gaming platform 'Roblox' and other similar platforms.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 12:55 PM IST
online gaming addiction mental health allahabad high courtThe Allahabad High Court was dealing with PIL regarding the ban on harmful online games. (AI-generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Allahabad High Court sought a response from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and other authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on minors’ access to the online gaming platform Roblox and similar platforms, citing concerns about children’s psychological well-being, online safety, and exposure to harmful content.

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla was hearing a plea filed by Rani Sing, a practicing lawyer, against the Union of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and other concerned respondents.

The petition raises concerns over the risk posed by the online gaming platform Roblox and similar platforms to children. The plea also seeks the formation of an expert committee to assess the risks posed by such platforms and recommend protective measures.

The petitioner further prayed for a direction to the authorities to conduct awareness drives in schools and educational institutions to sensitise children, teachers, and parents regarding the potential psychological, behavioural, and safety risks associated with online gaming platforms, including but not limited to Roblox.

Also Read | ‘Shariat can’t override child marriage law’: Court says puberty not legal age

It also suggested constituting a high-level committee of child psychologists, cyber experts, AI moderators, and law enforcement authorities to assess risks and recommend immediate protective measures.

Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla seek a response from the Centre.

The impact of online gaming

The impact is seen on their physical health and well-being, with appetite and sleep being increasingly compromised. Choices about what is good or not are influenced strongly by the content they are consuming. They experience inordinate distress, which they experience as extremely difficult to modulate when they need to contain the time they spend or have to engage in a different activity.

A study conducted by the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, Chandigarh, has revealed that 15.9 per cent of youth suffer from internet addiction, which significantly contributes to depression and anxiety among young people.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Domestic violence law also for couples who shared a home once: Allahabad High Court

Dr Aseem Mehra, one of the authors of the study, pointed out that with everything available online, people often feel less need for real human interaction, unknowingly becoming victims of addiction. Not only youth, but even younger children are now visiting clinics due to gaming addiction, which is also a part of internet addiction.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments