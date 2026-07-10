PIL targets Roblox, online games over child safety, court seeks Centre’s response

The Allahabad High Court was dealing with PIL regarding the ban on harmful online games. (AI-generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court sought a response from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and other authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on minors’ access to the online gaming platform Roblox and similar platforms, citing concerns about children’s psychological well-being, online safety, and exposure to harmful content.

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla was hearing a plea filed by Rani Sing, a practicing lawyer, against the Union of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and other concerned respondents.

The petition raises concerns over the risk posed by the online gaming platform Roblox and similar platforms to children. The plea also seeks the formation of an expert committee to assess the risks posed by such platforms and recommend protective measures.