‘Part of a conspiracy’: PIL in Delhi HC seeks contempt action against Kejriwal for circulating footage of his recusal hearing in excise case

In his PIL, Singh alleged that Kejriwal's decision to argue his recusal application himself on April 13 "was part of some conspiracy to gain public sentiments and malign the image of this Noble Institution." (File)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking contempt proceedings against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, several other politicians, and journalist Ravish Kumar for circulating audio and video recordings of the former Delhi Chief Minister arguing his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh, in the PIL filed on April 15, also sought the court’s direction to instruct social media platforms to remove recordings of the court proceedings.

In his PIL, Singh alleged that Kejriwal’s decision to argue his recusal application himself on April 13 “was part of some conspiracy to gain public sentiments and malign the image of this Noble Institution.” Singh further sought the court’s direction to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the conspiracy allegedly hatched by “Arvind Kejriwal and his party members for recording and sharing the audio and video of the court proceedings.”