PIL in Karnataka High Court seeks Gruha Lakshmi Yojana arrears, cites ‘legitimate expectation’ of uninterrupted benefits

The petitioners said the non-disbursal of the dole violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice on a public interest litigation filed by two social workers seeking a direction for the government to release the unpaid Gruha Lakshmi Yojana dole for February and March 2025 to beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, which came into force on June 6, 2023, women heads of households receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

Senior advocate Vikram Huilgol appeared for petitioners R Ganga and G D Pavithra. He submitted before a vacation bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao, “Balance of convenience is overwhelmingly in favour of the beneficiaries, as more than 1.26 crore women belonging to economically weaker sections are dependent upon the said financial assistance for their basic livelihood and day-to-day sustenance.”