PIL had challenged 27% OBC quota: Gujarat HC declines plea seeking stay on local polls

The state further submitted before the court that the earlier commission’s report was not made public, as “it did not align with constitutional requirements”.

THE GUJARAT High Court (HC) refused to stay the coming elections to local self-government bodies across the state, including 16 Municipal Corporations, 86 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 261 Taluka Panchayats, while hearing a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the Gujarat Local Authorities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal and Justice DN Ray, on Friday, declined the plea filed by Pathuji Thakor, through advocate HK Rawal, contending that the Gujarat Local Authorities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides for a uniform 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies across Gujarat, was in violation of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court of India.