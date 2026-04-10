‘Pigmy agents are employees of banks; no GST can be levied on commission paid to them’: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has held that ‘pigmy agents’ (deposit collectors) are employees of banks and no GST can be levied on the salary paid to them.

Making the observation, a single-judge bench of the high court Wednesday quashed the show cause notices issued to Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank by the State Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department.

In its order, the court said, “The bank exercises pervasive control over their functioning; the agents are required to maintain security deposits; they are assured minimum remuneration. They are also entitled to benefits such as gratuity, and their disengagement is regulated by notice requirements. These are not indicia of an independent contractor, but hallmarks of employment.”