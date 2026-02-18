Societal interest over individual liberty: Punjab and Haryana HC refuses bail to pharma owner in Rs 600 crore drugs diversion case

In a significant order underlining the seriousness of large-scale diversion of prescription narcotics, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 16 dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Parshotam Lal Goyal, a key accused in a multi-state Narcotics Control Bureau probe involving commercial quantities of Tramadol, cough syrups, Alprazolam, and other psychotropic substances.

Justice Sumeet Goel held that the offences attract the stringent twin conditions of Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and custodial interrogation is necessary to unravel the alleged conspiracy.

The order comes amid estimates that the racket is worth around Rs 600 crore, with seizures linked to pharmaceutical units in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab.

34 lakh psychotropic tablets, over 10 lakh cough syrup bottles

The investigation began with the seizure of 5,000 Tramadol tablets in Amritsar and expanded into a wider probe that allegedly uncovered a supply chain of controlled drugs manufactured under valid licences but diverted to non-existent or fictitious medical agencies.

In February 2025, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Amritsar Zonal Unit registered a case under several sections, including the NDPC Act, against Goyal, an Ambala-based businessman and former, and allegedly continuing, partner in Digital Vision in Himachal Pradesh’s Kala Amb.

The complaint lists 13 major recoveries between February and November 2025. These included over 80 kg of loose Tramadol Hydrochloride, lakhs of tablets and capsules of Tramadol and Alprazolam, and nearly 9 lakh bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, each 100 ml.

In all, the haul includes around 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, over 10 lakh cough syrup bottles and bulk raw material, making it one of the largest alleged pharmaceutical diversion cases in the region.

What the accused said

Senior Advocate R S Rai, appearing for Goyal, argued that the allegations were concocted and improbable. The defence contended that Goyal retired from Digital Vision in 2022 and had no role in its day-to-day operations.

The plea maintained that custodial interrogation was no longer required and that there was no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence.

What NCB said

Special Public Prosecutor Sourabh Goel, relying on status reports and affidavits, said Goyal continued filing GST returns as a partner or authorised signatory as late as August 22, 2025. He owns the Superlime Building in Kala Amb, leased to Digital Vision, from where NRx medicines belonging to his sons’ firm, Skincare Creations, were recovered.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against Goyal on November 26, 2025 for evading investigation. The agency described the retirement deed as a paper arrangement intended to shield him from liability.

Punjab and Haryana High Court’s reasoning

Dismissing the petition, Justice Goel observed:

The allegations are grave and specific, involving commercial quantities that trigger the strict conditions under Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

Prima facie material suggests Goyal’s continued operational control and knowledge of the transactions.

Granting anticipatory bail at this stage may hamper the investigation.

Referring to Supreme Court rulings in Sumitha Pradeep vs Arun Kumar, 2022, and State vs Anil Sharma, 1997, the high court noted that custodial interrogation can be a valid ground to deny anticipatory bail and that protection from arrest cannot be granted as a matter of routine in serious cases.

The high court also noted the harmful impact of such offences on public health and social order and took note of Goyal’s alleged evasion despite repeated notices to join the investigation.

Goyal, his sons Konic and Manic Goyal, and others have been declared proclaimed offenders or are facing non-bailable warrants. NCB is expected to seek Goyal’s custody.