Mumbai court rejects bail plea of man held by ATS in 2022

A special court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a man arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2022, observing that members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were promoting “radical ideology”.
Mohammed Iqbal Khan was arrested under charges including the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
While the agency has not invoked sections pertaining to terrorist activity, the court said that offences under those sections are prima facie made out against the accused.
The prosecution opposed Khan’s bail plea stating that the organisation, banned in September 2022, was indulging in “anti-national” activities, “masquerading as social work and
development”.
The ATS also claimed that objectionable literature was found with Khan and other accused, including expansion of the organisation and bringing ‘rule of Islam’ in India by 2047.
“There are statements of many witnesses, who were earlier attracted towards and had joined the PFI and came to know how nefarious and radical ideology the PFI has been promoting in the society,” said special judge C S Baviskar. The court said that the documents allegedly found with the accused in the case were ‘hate literature’, facilitating and attempting ‘to wage war by words spoken, written and by visible representation’.
Behind bars since 2022, Khan had sought bail stating that the investigation is complete, and the trial is yet to begin. It was further submitted that the organisation was not banned at the time of the alleged offence and that the allegation against him was that he had received some text messages, which his lawyer said cannot constitute a crime. Not everyone who received similar text messages was charged, his lawyer told the court.