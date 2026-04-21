Mumbai court rejects bail plea of man held by ATS in 2022

While the agency has not invoked sections pertaining to terrorist activity, the court said that offences under those sections are prima facie made out against the accused. (File photo)

A special court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a man arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2022, observing that members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were promoting “radical ideology”.

Mohammed Iqbal Khan was arrested under charges including the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While the agency has not invoked sections pertaining to terrorist activity, the court said that offences under those sections are prima facie made out against the accused.

The prosecution opposed Khan’s bail plea stating that the organisation, banned in September 2022, was indulging in “anti-national” activities, “masquerading as social work and

development”.

The ATS also claimed that objectionable literature was found with Khan and other accused, including expansion of the organisation and bringing ‘rule of Islam’ in India by 2047.