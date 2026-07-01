‘No personality rights’ involved in Raghav Chadha plea, Delhi HC orders takedown of some posts

The Delhi High Court Wednesday ruled that “no personality rights are involved” in a suit by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who had objected to alleged defamatory content against him.

Chadha, who had led an exodus of seven MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP on April 24, triggering fierce criticism from the AAP, including attacks and name-calling on social media. He had objected to posts on social media alleging that he had “sold himself for money”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, pronouncing the decision on open court, said “no personality rights are involved”. Justice Prasad said that the court in its order has, however, ordered removal of few of the posts that were flagged as objectionable by Chadha. A detailed order is awaited.