19-year-old rejects husband, parents: Gauhati High Court appoints ‘Shourya Didis’ to protect personal liberty

Personal liberty news: Reaffirming the primacy of personal liberty and decisional autonomy, the Madhya Pradesh High Court permitted a 19-year-old woman to leave with a man of her choice after she unequivocally told the court that she was neither under illegal confinement nor willing to return to her 40-year-old husband or her parents.

A bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s husband, who alleged that she had been wrongfully detained by another man.

“The parents of the corpus (the woman) want to take the corpus with them but the corpus vehemently opposed and declines to go with her parents. She does not want to live with her husband also,” the court noted on April 2, allowing the woman to live with a man she wanted to.

The court used the term “corpus” in its orders because the case is a Habeas Corpus petition, a legal proceeding where the court is asked to secure the release of a person allegedly detained unlawfully.

In this context, “corpus” (Latin for “body”) refers specifically to the person whose liberty the court is protecting- in this case, the woman.

Protecting her personal liberty, the court directed that the ‘Shaurya Didis’ remain accessible and proactive ensuring that she does not face any exploitation, coercion, or emotional distress. (Image enhanced using AI) Protecting her personal liberty, the court directed that the ‘Shaurya Didis’ remain accessible and proactive ensuring that she does not face any exploitation, coercion, or emotional distress. (Image enhanced using AI)

‘Shourya Didi’ mechanism

Even as it upheld her autonomy and personal liberty, the court introduced a protective layer by appointing two officials a government advocate and a lady constable as “Shourya Didis” for a period of six months.

These designated mentors have been tasked with maintaining regular contact with the woman, monitoring her wellbeing, and providing guidance and support as she transitions into her chosen living arrangement.

Protecting her personal liberty, the court directed that they remain accessible and proactive in ensuring that she does not face exploitation, coercion, or emotional distress.

Story continues below this ad

Concept of ‘Shourya Didi’: Judicial innovation

The bench drew upon its earlier judgment in Harchand Gurjar vs State of Madhya Pradesh (2024), where the “Shourya Didi” concept was elaborated as a structured mentoring mechanism for vulnerable individuals.

The court underscored that victims of distress, whether due to familial conflict, social pressure, or exposure to crime, often suffer from psychological trauma, isolation, or emotional vulnerability.

It also flagged concerns such as the possibility of “Stockholm Syndrome,” where a victim may develop emotional dependence on a person associated with distress, complicating their decision-making.

In such situations, the court noted, parents may not always be equipped to provide the necessary emotional or psychological support, necessitating intervention by the state or society which may harm the personal liberty of such persons.

Story continues below this ad

“Shourya Didi,” as conceptualised, could be a female police officer, social worker, or a trained individual under child protection frameworks, tasked with mentoring, guiding, and encouraging individuals to reintegrate into mainstream life through education or vocational engagement.

Habeas Corpus plea, free will

The court ensured the physical production of the woman (corpus) from a One Stop Centre in Gwalior, where she had been brought by local police officials.

The court interacted with her directly, posing “specific queries about her intention and willingness,” a standard judicial exercise in habeas corpus matters involving alleged illegal detention.

In response, the woman categorically stated that she was a major and “not in illegal confinement.” She clarified that she was living independently and had consciously chosen not to return to her matrimonial home or her parents.

Story continues below this ad

The court recorded her statement that both her husband and her parents had ill-treated her and were “not her well-wishers,” a factor that weighed significantly in assessing her voluntary decision-making.

Age gap, domestic discord, breakdown of matrimonial ties

During the proceedings, the bench also explored the reasons behind her unwillingness to resume marital life.

Following counselling conducted by a government advocate, it was reported to the court that the woman attributed her decision partly to a substantial age difference, her husband being around 40 years old while she is only 19.

This disparity, she indicated, had contributed to “domestic discord rather than harmony,” suggesting a breakdown of the marital relationship beyond repair.

Story continues below this ad

Despite her parents’ presence in court and their request to take her back home, the woman “vehemently opposed” the suggestion, maintaining a consistent stand guarding her personal liberty that she wished to live independently and, specifically, with another man listed as respondent number four in the matter.

Respondent’s undertaking, court’s assessment

The court also examined the intent of the man who stated that he shared “emotional proximity” with the woman and intended to live with her in a matrimonial relationship after she obtains a divorce from the petitioner.

He undertook before the court that he would take proper care of her and would not cause any “embarrassment or harassment” in any manner.

Taking into account the statements of both the woman and the man, the bench concluded that the core allegation of illegal confinement was unfounded protecting the personal liberty of the woman. It observed that the very basis of the habeas corpus petition had collapsed, noting that the plea had effectively “outlived its purpose.”

Story continues below this ad

Court allows woman to leave with chosen partner

In its operative direction preserving her personal liberty, the court permitted the woman to go with the man, recognising her autonomy as an adult capable of making independent life choices.

The order reflects the settled constitutional position that the right to choose one’s partner and place of residence flows from the fundamental right to life and personal liberty.

Call for policy framework

The court went a step further by urging policymakers to consider developing formal statutes, rules, or guidelines to institutionalise the “Shourya Didi” concept.

It observed that such a framework could play a transformative role in addressing the needs of victims of sexual offences, children in need of care and protection, and even those in conflict with the law.

Story continues below this ad

Final directions

The court directed that the woman be released from the One Stop Centre in Gwalior after completion of due formalities, restoring her personal liberty in practical terms. With these directions, the habeas corpus petition was disposed of.