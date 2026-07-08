‘Personal liberty priceless’: Man behind bars for 52 months in jail, gets bail

'Personal Liberty' under Article 21 of the Constitution primarily means freedom from physical restraint of a person by incarceration or otherwise, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)

The Rajasthan High Court has said that “personal liberty is a priceless treasure” and someone cannot be kept behind bars indefinitely as a trial is pending, and granted bail to a man after 52 months in custody.

Justice Anil Kumar Upman was hearing the bail plea of one Sheruddin, 27, who was caught with an illegal quantity of cannabis on February 15, 2022 and remained in custody since then. The case was registered by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur, under the NDPS Act.

“Personal liberty is a priceless treasure for a human being. It is basically a natural right. No one would like to lose his liberty. People for centuries have fought for liberty, for absence of liberty causes a sense of emptiness. The sanctity of liberty is the fulcrum of any civilised society…The concept of ‘right to life and personal liberty’ guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the ‘right to live with dignity’, and it does not mean mere animal-like existence of life,” the court said on June 29.