‘Person is child’: Why Calcutta High Court quashed a case against juvenile who drove car with ‘Judge’ board and ‘blue beacon’

Calcutta High Court News: The Calcutta High court noted that the Juvenile in Conflict with Law was allegedly driving a car with blue beacon and a board of 'Judge' on dashboard. (Image is created using AI)

Calcutta High Court News: The Calcutta High Court recently quashed all the proceedings against a juvenile in conflict with law (JCL) in the state Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), observing that a “rigid or overtly technical approach” should be avoided in cases involving juveniles and that courts should instead favour the conclusion that the “person is a child”.

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee was hearing a plea filed by the JCL seeking the quashing of all proceedings pending before the state’s Juvenile Justice Board.

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee emphasised that the Juvenile Justice Act is a “welfare legislation”, and that the courts should be zealous to see that a juvenile derives full benefits of the provisions of the Act. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee emphasised that the Juvenile Justice Act is a “welfare legislation”, and that the courts should be zealous to see that a juvenile derives full benefits of the provisions of the Act. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The JCL in the present case allegedly drove a four-wheeler car in a rash and negligent manner, without having a driving license, while having a blue beacon on top and a “Judge” written board kept on the dashboard.