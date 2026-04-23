‘Can’t be called goonda with 2 criminal cases’: Allahabad High Court junks externment order against man

The Allahabad High Court recently quashed an order branding a man as ‘goonda’ under the UP Control of Goondas Act, 1970, observing that a person cannot be branded as goonda merely on the basis of one or two criminal cases.

Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order on April 20, overturning the order issued by the commissioner of Meerut division and the order issued by the additional district magistrate of Bulandshahr. These previous orders had resulted in a six-month externment order against the petitioner under the said Act.

“It is apparent that this Court has consistently held that merely on the basis of one or two criminal cases, a person cannot be branded as a “goonda”,” the court said.