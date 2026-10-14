Person accused of adultery must be heard before adverse finding: Allahabad High Court

4 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 12:58 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has held that a person specifically accused of having an adulterous relationship with a man’s wife must be given an opportunity to be heard before an adverse finding is recorded against them in maintenance proceedings, and upheld an order directing the husband to pay Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance to his wife and minor son.
Referring to an age-old judicial principle, the ancient Hindu text Katyayana Smriti, and invoking the principle of natural justice that no person should be condemned without being heard, Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by the husband.
“The submissions…that the opposite party is leading an adulterous life cannot be accepted, particularly when the revisionist, despite specifically naming the alleged co-adulterer, has made no effort to have notice issued to him or to otherwise bring him before the court in support of the said allegation,” the court said on October 13.
“He who shall decide anything without the other side having been heard, although he may have said what is right, will not have done what is right,” the court said, referring to the Katyayana Smriti, which prescribes that the opposing party must be heard after the initial side presents its case.
Wife living adulterously, says husband
The case arose from a maintenance dispute between a man and his wife, who had approached the family court seeking maintenance for herself and their minor son. In March 2025, the family court directed the husband to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 20,000 to his wife and Rs 10,000 to their son, from the date of the application.
Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla passed the order on October 13.
Challenging the order before the high court, the man argued that the family court had failed to properly assess his income and financial circumstances and had not adequately considered his submissions and evidence.
He also alleged that his wife was living in adultery and relied on photographs and electronic material to support his claim. He contended that the family court had wrongly rejected the electronic evidence for want of a certificate under the Indian Evidence Act.
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‘Consequences of adverse findings’
Referring to allegations of adultery against a named third person in the maintenance proceedings, the court observed that such a finding could affect the person’s character, reputation and dignity. Therefore, the person should be given an opportunity to defend themselves before an adverse finding is recorded.
“A judicial finding attributing an adulterous relationship to a specifically identified person cannot be regarded as an inconsequential observation,” the ruling remarked.
The order noted that such a finding may have consequences extending beyond the determination of the maintenance claim and may affect the reputation and dignity of the person concerned.
Referring to the Hindu Marriage Rules, 1956, the court noted that it proceeds on the fundamental recognition that where an allegation of adultery is specifically made against an identifiable third person, the adjudication of such allegation may directly affect the character, reputation and dignity of that person.
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The ruling concluded that, therefore, before recording an adverse finding of adultery against such person, an opportunity of hearing is considered necessary so that he or she may have a chance to defend and contradict the allegation.