Person accused of adultery must be heard before adverse finding: Allahabad High Court

The order noted that a finding of adultery may have consequences beyond the maintenance claim and may affect the reputation and dignity of the person concerned. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has held that a person specifically accused of having an adulterous relationship with a man’s wife must be given an opportunity to be heard before an adverse finding is recorded against them in maintenance proceedings, and upheld an order directing the husband to pay Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance to his wife and minor son.

Referring to an age-old judicial principle, the ancient Hindu text Katyayana Smriti, and invoking the principle of natural justice that no person should be condemned without being heard, Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by the husband.

“The submissions…that the opposite party is leading an adulterous life cannot be accepted, particularly when the revisionist, despite specifically naming the alleged co-adulterer, has made no effort to have notice issued to him or to otherwise bring him before the court in support of the said allegation,” the court said on October 13.