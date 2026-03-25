Permanent commission, pensionary benefits for eligible women officers: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the armed forces to grant permanent commission to eligible women officers, and ordered full pension and consequential benefits for those who had already been released, treating them having completed 20 years of qualifying service required to earn a pension. Their pensions will be fixed accordingly, with arrears payable from January 1, 2025, it said.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh, in three separate but related judgments, also highlighted “systemic” flaws and structural bias in how Short Service Commission Women Officers were evaluated for permanent commission across the Army, Navy and Air Force. The verdicts are the latest chapter in a long legal battle for gender parity in the armed forces. This glass ceiling was shattered by the top court’s landmark verdicts in 2020 in the cases of ‘Secretary, Ministry of Defence vs Babita Puniya’ and ‘Union of India vs Annie Nagaraja’ cases, which mandated that women be considered for PC on par with men. However, when the military subsequently convened selection boards to implement these rulings, many women were rejected, due to which they moved courts to challenge the fairness of the evaluation process itself.