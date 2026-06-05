Court grants pension to Quit India freedom fighter’s widow, says nation owes gratitude to their families

The Delhi High Court pointed out that denying the woman her entitlement would mean to allow the authorities to benefit from their own default. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Centre to sanction and release family pension to the widow of a Quit India Movement freedom fighter, holding that authorities cannot deny a dependent her entitlement merely because formal recognition of the freedom fighter’s pension claim came after his death due to delays attributable to the authorities themselves.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while allowing the widow’s appeal, observed that the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme, formerly known as the Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme, embodies the nation’s “gratitude” towards freedom fighters and their families.

“The scheme embodies the nation’s gratitude towards those who endured suffering and made sacrifices in the cause of India’s freedom, and towards their families. A beneficial measure of this character must receive an interpretation that advances its object and effectuates its purpose. In the facts of the present case, the sole reason for the absence of formal sanction in favour of R N Singh was the delay attributable to the respondents (authorities) themselves,” the June 4 order read.