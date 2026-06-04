Why Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ facing legal battle over high ticket prices

Two petitions were filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging an increase in movie ticket prices for the film Peddi, on the state government's decision.

A day before ‘Peddi’ hit theatres, the Ram Charan film has attracted litigation in the Andhra Pradesh High Court with a couple of petitions challenging the alleged hike in ticket prices.

Justice A Hari Haranadha Sarma heard the petitioners’ claim that the film ‘Peddi’ did not comply with a Government Order dated March 7, 2022, regulating ticket prices and therefore was not eligible for the ticket-price hike, and referred the matter to the Chief Justice for directions on clubbing them with similar cases pending before the relevant court.

“It is brought to the notice of this Court by the learned Special Government Pleader that the connected matters in… are pending before the Division Bench of this Hon’ble High Court. In view of the same, the Registry is directed to place the present cases before the Hon’ble the Chief Justice, for getting necessary instructions as to taking these matters with the other connected matters,” the June 3 order noted.

