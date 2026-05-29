Stress exists even at peace stations: Allahabad High Court upholds disability pension to Army jawan

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld an order directing the grant of disability pension to an Indian Army personnel who was discharged from service on the grounds of hypertension, while observing that the mere fact that a disease was detected at a “peace station” cannot be a ground to deny pensionary benefits.

A division bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai dismissed a plea filed by the Union of India challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Lucknow bench, which had granted disability pension to the soldier.

“Merely because the disease was detected at a peace station is of no consequence while determining the aspect of attributability or aggravation. Accordingly, endorsing in a routine manner that the disease was detected during peace posting is totally illegal, arbitrary and in no manner justifies the denial of disability pension to the respondent,” the bench remarked in the order dated April 29.