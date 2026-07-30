Not paying maintenance to wife, children economic abuse, rules Kerala High Court

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 01:08 PM IST
Holding that a husband’s non-payment of maintenance amounts to “economic abuse” and constitutes an act of “domestic violence”, the Kerala High Court upheld an award directing him to pay Rs 20,000 as monthly maintenance to his wife and minor daughter (Rs 10,000 each), besides Rs 2 lakh as compensation for emotional distress.
Justice Jobin Sebastian, while dismissing the man’s application for the reduction of maintenance granted to his estranged wife by the session and magistrate courts, held that the amount awarded was neither “excessive” nor disproportionate to the “genuine needs” of the woman and her daughter.
“Undisputedly, non-payment of maintenance itself is an economic abuse which would certainly constitute an act of domestic violence; therefore, I am of the view that no further proof is required to show that the petitioner was subjected to acts of domestic violence in the matrimonial home at the hands of the respondent,” the July 15 order read.
The Kerala High Court held that non-payment of maintenance itself is an economic abuse that would constitute an act of domestic violence. (AI-enhanced image)
‘Man bound to pay’
Noting that it is the “moral as well as legal obligation” of a husband to maintain his wife and child, irrespective of his financial capacity, the high court held that the man is “bound” to provide sufficient maintenance to ensure a dignified life for his wife and the child.
Finding the maintenance granted is only “a modest sum” and that the woman is a lady having a good family background as well as a good educational background, the high court found that the maintenance granted by the appellate court is “reasonable and fair and agrees with the present cost of living”.
On the husband’s claim regarding her teaching job, the court examined the evidence of the college principal, who confirmed the wife had worked there for only about eight months, from June 2019 to February 2020, on a salary of Rs 10,000. The court held that this brief stint on a nominal salary was not reason enough to deny her maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Finding no illegality, perversity or error in the findings of the magistrate and the sessions court, the high court held that the maintenance granted aligned with the wife’s standard of living and dismissed the revision petition, upholding the maintenance and compensation awarded to her.
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Arguments
The husband’s counsel, advocate Jacob Sebastian argued that the maintenance amount was excessive, pointing out that the wife was an educated woman working as a teacher in a private college, a fact allegedly not considered by the magistrate while passing the order. It was further submitted that the maintenance awarded was an exorbitant amount without considering the husband’s financial status, and that the wife’s evidence regarding the alleged domestic violence was not believable.
The wife’s counsel, Rajeev countered that the amount awarded was only a modest sum necessary to meet her and her daughter’s bona fide needs, given the present cost of living. It was submitted that she had worked at the private college for only a short period on a nominal salary, and that as her husband, he had a moral and legal obligation to maintain her and the child irrespective of his financial status, since he did not claim to be unable to work.
(Written by Avinash Verma, Avinash is an Intern with the Indian Express)