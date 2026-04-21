Pawan Khera not a flight risk, his counsel argues; Gauhati High Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in the anticipatory bail plea moved by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered against him based on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Khera filed the petition at the Gauhati High Court on Monday, after the Supreme Court last Wednesday stayed a Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to him in the case and directed him to move the relevant court in Assam.

A Gauhati High Court Bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia heard both sides on the matter on Tuesday and reserved his final order.