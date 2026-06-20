Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: 8 accused, including Sunetra Pawar’s brother, acquitted

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar (extreme left), Pawanraje's son, was awaiting the verdict in the case. Omraje is among the six MPs likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. (File Photo)

A Mumbai court on Saturday acquitted eight accused, including former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Padamsinh Patil, in the 2006 murder of Congress politician Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver. Patil, the main accused, is the brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Among those awaiting the verdict was Pawanraje’s son, Dharashiv Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who is among the six MPs likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Pawanraje and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006.

Special Judge S R Navander said it was proven that Patil–now more than 80 years old, he sat in court in a wheelchair–and Pawanraje were political opponents as they had filed various complaints and counter-complaints against each other. It, however, discarded most of the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).