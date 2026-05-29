End of ‘patronage system’: Why court cited 1854 Macaulay report to quash regularisation of thousands of college lecturers

Observing that the “patronage system” had lost its relevance since the Macaulay Committee’s 1854 report, which established that candidate selection must be based on a thorough knowledge of the subject, the Madras High Court has set aside the regularisation of thousands of guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and V Lakshminarayanan was dealing with a plea of guest lecturers who were working in various government arts and science colleges, including 14 government constituent colleges. These lecturers were appointed through college-level selections or walk-in interviews and had tenure for periods ranging from five to 15 years.