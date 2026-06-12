‘Patriarchal preference for male child’: Supreme Court says strict enforcement of PCPNDT Act needed

Citing various schemes started by state governments to curb female foeticide and improve the condition of women, the SC said they “are indicative of continued efforts to eradicate the systemic bias suffered by the girl child in an inherently patriarchal system.

THE SUPREME Court on Friday said “deep-seated patriarchal preferences towards a male child and the behind the curtains prevalence of sex-selection practices” continue to exist in the country despite improvement in the national child sex ratio.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and P K Mishra made the observation as it dismissed a Maharashtra doctor’s appeal challenging criminal proceedings against him under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act).

Citing various schemes started by state governments to curb female foeticide and improve the condition of women, the SC said they “are indicative of continued efforts to eradicate the systemic bias suffered by the girl child in an inherently patriarchal system. Much progress has been made, and yet, much is left to be desired. In sum, while the situation is markedly better than it was in the mid-1990s, the data does not support complacency. The statistics…show that the progress made is incomplete and uneven”.