Patra Chawl rehab: HC flags Rs 18 cr exchequer burden from delay

Citing nearly Rs 18 crore burden on the state exchequer from delayed Permanent Alternate Accommodation (PAA) agreements for Siddharth Nagar (known as Patra Chawl) tenants in suburban Goregaon (East), the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that further burden on public funds must end.

The court warned that any attempt by society members to prevent Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials or contractors from accessing structurally stable rehab tenements would amount to obstructing officials on public duty, inviting criminal prosecution.

The court agreed with MHADA’s submission to stop transit rent payments, despite already completed premises and said it would ensure “things move forward” and ” possession of the tenements would be taken over.”

“It has already cost the state exchequer about Rs 18 crore in payment of transit rent to these members of the society, which is not a small amount,” the court noted.