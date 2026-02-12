Patna High Court slams magistrate for sending woman to CWC after allowing her return to in-laws: ‘It was a final order’

Patna High Court allowed the plea filed by the mother-in-law of the young woman who had sought her release from the CWC.

The Patna High Court has set aside a Judicial Magistrate’s order directing a young woman to be kept in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), observing that the magistrate had no power to review its earlier final order allowing her to go to her matrimonial home.

Justice Arun Kumar Jha, on January 28, allowed the plea filed by the mother-in-law of the young woman who had sought her release from the CWC. The court restored the magistrate’s earlier order, which had permitted the woman to return to her matrimonial home.

“Once a Court has delivered a judgment or passed a final order, it cannot subsequently alter or recall this order by passing a subsequent order,” the court held.